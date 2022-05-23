FINANCIAL MARKETS US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. European markets were higher and Asian markets... READ MORE

FINANCIAL MARKETS

US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%. VMWare soared following a report that chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to buy it.

DAVOS FORUM-US ECONOMY

Davos panelists say uncertainty is rattling markets

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The outlook for the U.S. economy is unusually cloudy as war rages in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve embarks on a tricky campaign to tame inflation with higher interest rates.

Panelists said at a World Economic Forum panel that the uncertainty is rattling financial markets and complicating investment decisions. Adena Friedman, president of the NASDAQ stock exchange company, says “a selling decision is much easier than a buying decision” for investors who can’t see where things are headed.

Harvard University’s Jason Furman, top economic adviser in the Obama White House, says most people have jobs but “what matters to them is that they’re getting a once-in-a-generation pay cut’’ because wage hikes are falling behind rising prices.

DAVOS FORUM-FOOD AID-BILLIONAIRES

World Food Program chief presses billionaires ‘to step up’

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program is telling billionaires it’s “time to step up” as the global threat of food insecurity rises because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Agency Executive Director David Beasley told The Associated Press at the World Economic Forum gathering that he’s seen encouraging signs from some of the world’s richest people, like Elon Musk. He had a social media back-and-forth with Musk last year, when the Tesla CEO asked how a $6 billion donation could solve world hunger. Since then, Beasley says “Musk put $6 billion into a foundation.” He says that “everybody thought it came to us,” but that the U.N. program hasn’t seen any of it yet. But he says he’s hopeful.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

EU to keep budget rules looser for longer amid war fallout

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is extending looser limits on spending by member countries for an extra year in a bid to counter the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The European Commission is recommending the EU’s regular rules on national budget discipline be suspended through 2023. The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm says member countries need the longer fiscal flexibility to tackle heightened economic risks due to the Ukraine war.

The EU deactivated its full controls on national debt levels in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the laxer framework was ending this year. Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni says the EU is still “far from economic normality.”

FEDERAL RESERVE-HOUSEHOLD FINANCES

For Americans, 2021 delivered healthiest finances in 8 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says Americans’ financial health reached its highest level in nearly a decade last year, spurred by a strong job market and government support payments. Almost eight in 10 adults said last fall that they were either “doing okay or living comfortably” when it came to their finances in 2021, according to an annual Fed survey, the highest proportion to say so since the survey began in 2013.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PFIZER

Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5. The company released preliminary results today and said it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week. It’s the latest step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna. That company hopes to offer two kid-sized shots by summer. The FDA has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from Pfizer and Moderna.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR-STARBUCKS

Starbucks leaving Russian market, shutting 130 stores

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market. In a memo to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

Starbucks’ Russian stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator. Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the war in Ukraine.

CLIMATE-SHELL CONTRACTOR-RESIGNS

Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate

BERLIN (AP) — A longtime contractor for Shell is accusing the oil and gas company of “double talk” by saying it wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions while working on tapping new sources of fossil fuel.

Safety consultant Caroline Dennett says she’s ending her links with the company and urged others in the fossil fuel industry to do likewise. She claimed in a public post on LinkedIn that Shell wasn’t winding down on fossil fuels. Shell insisted it was committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The company is due to hold its annual general meeting for shareholders Tuesday. It said it has set targets for the short, medium and long term and is already investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.