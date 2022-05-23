Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 a.m. EST

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DIPLOMAT RESIGNS Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns over war in Ukraine DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. The 41-year-old Boris Bondarev confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning at the Russian diplomatic mission after a diplomatic... READ MORE

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. The 41-year-old Boris Bondarev confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning at the Russian diplomatic mission after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press. Bondarev confirmed to the AP in a phone call that he had resigned.

Zelenskyy urges ‘maximum’ sanctions on Russia in Davos talk

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland. He said Monday that sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely. Zelenskyy also says Ukraine needs at least $5 billion per month. He said tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if Ukraine had “received 100% of our needs at once, back in February” in terms of weapons, funding, political support and sanctions against Russia.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments were likely to draw a sharp response from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Wall Street poised for gains after flirting with bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing toward gains before the opening bell after dipping close to a bear market Friday. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rose 1% and the S&P 500 climbed 1.1% in premarket trading Monday. Benchmarks rose in Europe following a mixed session in Asia. Oil prices rose. On Friday the S&P 500 dipped more than 20% below its peak set early this year before buying late in the day gave it a tiny gain. It finished 18.7% below its record. That capped a seventh straight losing week, the longest since 2001.

Police searching for NYC subway gunman seek public help

NEW YORK (AP) — Police searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train are asking for the public’s help. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Monday posted surveillance camera photographs of the unidentified suspect, a burly man in a hoodie. The shooter fled after the Q train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan late Sunday morning. He shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn. Enriquez had worked for Goldman Sachs’ Global investment research division since 2013. Goldman chair and CEO David Solomon said Enriquez was dedicated and beloved and that the company was devastated.

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say four teenagers have been killed in two shootings in a small South Carolina city over the weekend. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman says no arrests have been made. A 16-year-old was killed first early Sunday. Three other teens were fatally shot Sunday afternoon about two blocks away in the city of 10,200 people. The chief says the victims knew each other and one teen questioned in the first shooting was killed in the second one. Newberry High School closed its campus and switched to virtual learning Monday as a precaution, while police and deputies have stepped up patrols.

Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States. He says he does not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures. Biden spoke about the matter in Tokyo, one day after he had said the virus was something “to be concerned about.” Biden told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t think monkeypox rises to the level of concern that existed with COVID-19. He added that the smallpox vaccine works for monkeypox and the U.S. has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle it.

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

LONDON (AP) — A doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group has described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, said the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Switzerland, France, the U.S. and Australia was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

UN refugee agency: Number of displaced tops 100 million

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says that the number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has crossed the milestone of 100 million for the first time on record, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts. The UNHCR said Monday that the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide rose toward 90 million by the end of 2021, propelled by new waves of violence or protracted conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Congo. Since then, the war in Ukraine has forced more than 6 million people to flee the country and a further 8 million are displaced within Ukraine.

