On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Walt Disney Co. Q2 results fall short but stock jumps

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 4:52 pm
1 min read
      

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. missed Wall Street’s expectations for its fiscal second quarter, dinged by over $1 billion it paid in early termination fees for TV shows and films it wanted to use on its own streaming service, Disney+.

The company remains in the crosshairs of Republican lawmakers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over its opposition to a new state law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis signed a bill last month to dissolve the private government Walt Disney World controls on its property in the state in retaliation.

The entertainment giant said Wednesday it earned $470 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended April 2. That’s down from $901 million, or 49 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time items, Disney earned $1.08 per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue grew 23% to $19.25 billion from $15.61 billion.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $20.05 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

The company said it added 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers in the quarter. — and while the service is popular with families, it is also attracting signups from people who don’t sign up for the children’s content but for general entertainment titles.

Disney’s shares rose $3.68, or 3.5 percent, to $108.89 in after-hours trading.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 2022 - FAR Supplement - DTAR -...
5|18 Military Families Research Interest...
5|18 Cortex Symphony 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories