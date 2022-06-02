Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

2 police officers shot and killed in Los Angeles suburb

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel called the Siesta Inn in El Monte.

A statement from the city says the officers were immediately fired upon as they arrived. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a...

READ MORE

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel called the Siesta Inn in El Monte.

A statement from the city says the officers were immediately fired upon as they arrived. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect died at the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories