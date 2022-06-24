On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Government News

AP PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme Court overturns abortion protection

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 8:18 pm
< a min read
      

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly charged decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, that ends constitutional protections to abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal. Abortion-rights activists are protesting in the streets of U.S. cities, while anti-abortion demonstrators are celebrating the court’s decision. President Joe Biden says he knows many Americans are “frustrated and disillusioned” by the decision but says objections to the ruling should remain peaceful.

Top Stories