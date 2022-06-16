On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California

AMY TAXIN
June 16, 2022 2:55 pm
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars.

Avenatti made the plea during a court hearing on Thursday in Santa Ana. Prosecutors said the plea subjects Avenatti to as much as 83 years in prison

The 51-year-old lawyer who is representing himself in the California case said earlier this week that although he didn’t reach a deal with federal prosecutors he wanted to change his plea to be accountable and spare his family further embarrassment.

