Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.

Baker said he made the decision after considering the financial challenges facing his campaign in the coming weeks in a crowded primary.

Baker wrote on Twitter that while he is suspending his bid for the nomination, he said he will continue to be a vocal supporter of the priorities of his campaign, particularly the problem of violent crime in Baltimore and the corrosive effect of corporate and dark money in the political system.

He said he will remain engaged in Maryland’s political process, and that he is reserving the right to reactivate political activities. He said he will have a more permanent decision to share in the coming weeks.

Baker came in second in the crowded Democratic primary for governor in 2018. He won 29% of the vote in that primary.

