Clarification: ShotSpotter-Wisconsin story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published June 23, 2022, about the Wisconsin Supreme Court affirming a man’s conviction following an arrest by officers responding to ShotSpotter gunshot recognition technology, The Associated Press cited an earlier AP investigation that found flaws in using ShotSpotter technology as evidentiary support for prosecutors and noted that judges had thrown it out in some cases. The June story on the Wisconsin case did not include ShotSpotter’s statement that its technology is accurate and has been successfully admitted in more than 200 court cases nationwide.

