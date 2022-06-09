On Air: Panel Discussions
FBI arrests GOP candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 11:14 am
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested Thursday, the FBI said.

Kelley was arrested in western Michigan. FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider declined to comment on the reason when reached Thursday morning but said court documents would be unsealed soon.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. He was in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

