France’s Macron to begin key visit to Romania, Moldova

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to travel to Romania on Tuesday, where he is set to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Macron’s arrival in Romania, a European Union member since 2007 and a NATO member since 2004, will mark the beginning of a regional tour that includes a visit Wednesday to non-NATO Moldova. Both countries share long borders with Ukraine.

Macron is due to travel to Romania’s eastern port city of Constanta and visit the nearby Mihail Kogalniceanu air base, where he will meet with allied troops. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO’s bolstering of forces on the alliance’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

In May, France deployed an air defense system to Romania that NATO said “can ensure protection to the forces operating within the area.”

On Wednesday morning, Macron will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the air base for official talks in preparation for a European Council meeting in Brussels, as well as a key NATO “Strategic Concept” Summit in Madrid later this month.

French government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire called Tuesday’s visit “very important” as Macron is expected to address the consequences of the war in Ukraine, from the flows of refugees to the spike in energy prices and disrupted cereal markets.

He will also discuss Ukraine’s and Moldova’s demands to join the EU, ahead of a European summit next week, she said. France currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.

Macron will “underline the importance of the strength of the European project in these troubled moments, especially to face Russia,” she said.

After Romania, Macron will head to Chisinau, Moldova’s capital, where he will meet President Maia Sandu.

Sylvie Corbet contributed to this report from Paris.

