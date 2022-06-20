Independent Al Gross says he’s ending Alaska House bid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Al Gross, an independent running for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, said late Monday that he is ending his campaign. Gross in a statement said that it was “with great hope for Alaska’s future” that he had decided to end his campaign. He said there are two “outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well.” One, Democrat Mary Peltola, was in fourth place in... READ MORE

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Al Gross, an independent running for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, said late Monday that he is ending his campaign.

Gross in a statement said that it was “with great hope for Alaska’s future” that he had decided to end his campaign. He said there are two “outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well.”

One, Democrat Mary Peltola, was in fourth place in the June 11 special primary, and another, Republican Tara Sweeney was in fifth. The top four vote getters in the special primary advance to the special election in August.

Gross finished third, behind Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.

The deadline to withdraw as a candidate for the special election is noon on Sunday.

Gross’ campaign says he is not doing interviews at this time.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.