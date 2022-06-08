Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said. Naval Air Facility El Centro said in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, about 115 miles (185 kilometers)... READ MORE

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.

Naval Air Facility El Centro said in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of the crash site in Imperial County. The post said the plane went down near the community of Glamis.

The facility’s public affairs officer, Kristopher Haugh, said officials were still gathering details and he could not say how many were on board and whether there were any fatalities.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Gilbert Rebollar said reports of the crash were received about midday Wednesday.

