Palin, Begich advance to Alaska US House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich have advanced to the August special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat.

The two Republicans were among 48 candidates in last Saturday’s special primary for the seat, which was left vacant following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. Young had held the seat for 49 years.

The top four vote-getters in the special primary advance to a special election, set for Aug. 16, in which ranked choice voting will be used. The winner of that race will serve the remainder of Young’s term, which ends in January.

State elections officials were releasing additional vote counts on Wednesday, the first day since the primary in which counts were conducted.

