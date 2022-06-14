Puerto Rico lifts fuel taxes for 45 days as gas price soars

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor signed a measure Tuesday suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel for 45 days amid the worldwide surge in petroleum prices. The U.S. territory currently imposes a tax of 16 cents per gallon of gasoline and 4 cents per gallon of diesel. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said an additional $25 million will be added to the government’s general fund to make up for the loss of revenue as... READ MORE

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor signed a measure Tuesday suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel for 45 days amid the worldwide surge in petroleum prices.

The U.S. territory currently imposes a tax of 16 cents per gallon of gasoline and 4 cents per gallon of diesel.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said an additional $25 million will be added to the government’s general fund to make up for the loss of revenue as a result of the temporary tax moratorium.

Officials say they expect a gallon of gasoline in Puerto Rico to reach $6 in upcoming months.

Experts blame the rising prices on higher crude oil costs and limited gasoline supplies following disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and partly from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

