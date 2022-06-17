Saudi crown prince to meet Turkey’s president in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Ankara on Wednesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the official visit following Friday prayers. He said they would discuss advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.” The crown prince’s visit to Turkey would continue a fast thaw of relations following its breakdown after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. While never naming Prince... READ MORE

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Ankara on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the official visit following Friday prayers. He said they would discuss advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.”

The crown prince’s visit to Turkey would continue a fast thaw of relations following its breakdown after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

While never naming Prince Mohammed, Erdogan said the operation that killed Khashoggi was ordered by the “highest levels” of the Saudi government. Turkey had a case open against 26 Saudi suspects in absentia but the prosecutor transferred the case to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, paving the way for their rapprochement.

Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April for the first time in five years.

