UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen said Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months.

Hans Grundberg commended the two sides in a statement, calling the truce “a significant shift in the trajectory of the war.”

The ceasefire between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2. It has been the first nationwide truce in six years in Yemen’s conflict.

The announcement, which is the outcome of UN continuous and concerted efforts, came only few hours before the original truce was set to expire later on Thursday.

The fighting erupted in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

