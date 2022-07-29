On Air: Business of Government Hour
Blinken says he spoke to Russia FM about detained Americans

MATTHEW LEE
July 29, 2022 1:08 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Friday and urged Moscow to accept a U.S. offer to release two Americans detained in Russia.

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal” for Russia to release the two U.S. citizens: Paul Whelan and Brittany Griner.

Blinken had publicly requested the call and revealed the existence of the offer to Russia — which people familiar with it say involves a swap for Whelan and Griner with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

