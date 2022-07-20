Trending:
Georgia military base: Lightning strike injures 10 soldiers

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — A lightning strike at an Army post in Georgia injured 10 soldiers late Wednesday morning as a thunderstorm moved through the area, authorities said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities at Fort Gordon, a military base near Augusta, told news outlets the lightning strike occurred about 11:10 a.m, injuring the soldiers in a training area. A base news release said Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services...

Authorities at Fort Gordon, a military base near Augusta, told news outlets the lightning strike occurred about 11:10 a.m, injuring the soldiers in a training area. A base news release said Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded immediately.

Officials at Fort Gordon said they were waiting further updates on the conditions of the soldiers, according to Anne Bowman, Fort Gordon’s deputy public affairs officer. The base is located near Augusta in the eastern part of the state.

