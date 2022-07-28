On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:13 am
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms.

The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.

Durbin’s announcement comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive following travel to the White House, Maine and...

READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms.

The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.

Durbin’s announcement comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive following travel to the White House, Maine and Florida. Earlier this week, Pritzker said on Twitter that he’d tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation, days after he had also tested positive.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|4 Kansas Digital Government Summit 2022 -...
8|4 Dispelling Common Myths of Database...
8|4 Adobe Substance 3D in the Studio:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories