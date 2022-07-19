On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trial delayed for man pictured in Pelosi’s office at riot

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 12:22 pm
< a min read
      

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial has been delayed for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal judge on Monday moved the trial for Richard Barnett, of Gravette, from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

Top Stories