Clarification: Congress-Budget story

ALAN FRAM
August 1, 2022 12:21 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the Congressional Budget Office estimated that an insulin bill would increase the price of the drug. The story should have made clear that CBO said the measure would reduce insulin costs for many consumers, but would drive up government costs and premiums charged by Medicare and private insurers.

