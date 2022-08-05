On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Indiana funeral set for congresswoman killed in crash

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 5:09 pm
GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held next week in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway collision.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Granger Community Church, Palmer Funeral Homes said on its website. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m.

Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.

Walorski, 58, was first elected to represent northern Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term in the solidly Republican district. Walorski was among the House Republicans who voted against certifying the Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral votes for President Joe Biden following the Capitol insurrection.

