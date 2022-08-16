On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Iraq’s finance minister resigns of political crisis

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
August 16, 2022 8:39 am
< a min read
      

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country’s worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to protest the political conditions. They said Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar will become acting finance minister.

Allawi’s decision came weeks after members...

READ MORE

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country’s worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to protest the political conditions. They said Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar will become acting finance minister.

Allawi’s decision came weeks after members of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s parliamentary bloc resigned from parliament and his supporters stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr later demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the election last October but failed to form a majority government that excluded his Iran-aligned rivals.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Al-Sadr’s political rivals in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed parties, said earlier that parliament would have to convene to dissolve itself. They called the al-Sadr supporters’ storming of parliament a “coup” and have held demonstrations in support of the government.

Iraq’s political impasse, now in its 10th month, is the longest in the country since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion reset the political order.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories