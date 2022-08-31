Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 4:15 am
< a min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Kenya’s election has been peaceful.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories