Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.
Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.
Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.
The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.
Kenya’s election has been peaceful.
