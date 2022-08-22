On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Liberty Medal to be awarded to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 1:16 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2022 Liberty Medal will be awarded this fall to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The National Constitution Center announced Monday that Zelenskyy will be honored in a ceremony in October for what it called “his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”

“President Zelenskyy has bravely led the Ukrainian people in their defense of freedom against Russian tyranny, and his courage has inspired people around the world to defend...

READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2022 Liberty Medal will be awarded this fall to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The National Constitution Center announced Monday that Zelenskyy will be honored in a ceremony in October for what it called “his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”

“President Zelenskyy has bravely led the Ukrainian people in their defense of freedom against Russian tyranny, and his courage has inspired people around the world to defend liberal democracy and the rule of law,” center president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

Zelenskyy, who has served as the nation’s president since May 2019, has also been the recipient of awards such as the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award and the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award as well as honors from the governments of the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia, the center said.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

The Liberty Medal, established in 1988 to mark the U.S. Constitution’s bicentennial, is presented to individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty for people around the globe. Recent recipients have included Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy, Sen. John McCain, Rep. John Lewis and Malala Yousafzai.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories