Sheriff’s deputies shot, wounded in southwest Oklahoma City

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 3:29 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and wounded Monday at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

One deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said.

The two deputies were not identified, and there was no immediate update on their condition.

A possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody...

A possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Video from a news helicopter showed police chasing a pickup truck hauling a boat across the city to the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base, where the driver was taken into custody after he threw a rifle out the window and exited the truck with his hands raised.

