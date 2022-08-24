On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 2:26 pm
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old suburban Kansas City man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs, died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders had shot at a Cass County sheriff’s deputy during a pursuit a few days previously.

Deputies investigating that shooting followed Saunders to a Walmart on Tuesday and asked Blue Springs officers for backup as he left the store.

Saunders ran from the officers and allegedly fired at them, Muenz said. He was shot by two officers about a block away from the store. Muenz said he didn’t know how many times Saunders fired at the officers.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured. The other person with Saunders was taken into custody.

