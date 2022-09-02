On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 4:44 pm
< a min read
      

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting.

Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed, authorities told news outlets.

State agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Sumter County Sheriff’s Maj. Randall Stewart said.

A woman at the home was injured and was taken to...

READ MORE

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting.

Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed, authorities told news outlets.

State agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Sumter County Sheriff’s Maj. Randall Stewart said.

A woman at the home was injured and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

No deputies were injured Monday.

On Sunday, a Sumter County deputy was seriously injured and a man killed after investigators said the man fired on the officer who was trying to put out a fire.

The officer was called to a domestic disturbance and found a garage on fire, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The deputy was wounded by a shotgun while trying to put out the fire and managed to shoot back, killing 71-year-old Leroy Quick Jr., the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Other deputies responding to the shooting found Quick’s body.

Sumter County has about 107,000 people and is east of Columbia.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories