2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting.

Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed, authorities told news outlets.

State agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Sumter County Sheriff’s Maj. Randall Stewart said.

A woman at the home was injured and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

No deputies were injured Monday.

On Sunday, a Sumter County deputy was seriously injured and a man killed after investigators said the man fired on the officer who was trying to put out a fire.

The officer was called to a domestic disturbance and found a garage on fire, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The deputy was wounded by a shotgun while trying to put out the fire and managed to shoot back, killing 71-year-old Leroy Quick Jr., the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Other deputies responding to the shooting found Quick’s body.

Sumter County has about 107,000 people and is east of Columbia.

