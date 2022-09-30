Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: EUROPE ECONOMY — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

EUROPE ECONOMY — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power. By David McHugh. SENT: 690 words, photos.

EUROPE-PIPELINES — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives. By Jan M. Olsen. SENT: 950 words, photos.

WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-UNDERSEA RISKS-EXPLAINER. SENT: 910 words, photos.

BRITAIN ECONOMY-BUSINESSES HURTING — The British government’s economic stimulus plan was designed to help people and businesses by cutting taxes and growing the economy. But it’s had the opposite effect as the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar. By Sylvia Hui and Kelvin Chan. SENT: 930 words, photos.

With:

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — Britain’s independent budget watchdog said Friday that it would deliver an initial analysis of the government’s economic plan to Treasury officials next week, putting pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss to release a document seen as crucial to rebuilding confidence after a sweeping package of unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in financial markets. SENT: 630 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street again, on pace to close out another losing month. The S&P 500 was off 0.5% in the early going Friday. By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga. SENT: 960 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

CONSUMER SPENDING — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 600 words, photo.

FEDERAL RESERVE-BRAINARD — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard warned Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period, capping a week of tough talk on inflation by central bank officials. Brainard also said the Fed is consulting with international officials as interest rates are rising rapidly around the world, threatening a global recession. UPCOMING: 600 words by 11:30 am.

UNPAID INTERNSHIPS — The value of an internship is unmistakable, but the benefits are not available to all: Close to half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers. By Naomi Harris and Jocelyn Gecker. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

JAPAN-US-MICRON — Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 400 words, photo.

MARIJUANA-VERMONT — When Vermont’s retail recreational marijuana market opens on Saturday shoppers won’t have a lot of options: just three retailers have been licensed so far and are set to open in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland. By Lisa Rathke. UPCOMING: 450 words , By 12:00 p.m., photo.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

TIKTOK-ELECTION MISINFORMATION — Young voters are turning to TikTok for information about elections and candidates, and politicians are taking notice, hoping to use the popular platform to reach an increasingly powerful voting bloc. By David Klepper. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER CEO-TEXT MESSAGES — Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering — at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: ‘Is Twitter dying?’” By Matt O’Brien and Randall Chase. SENT: 560 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-CYBERSECURITY — The computer hacker who stole personal data of almost 10 million customers of a telecommunications company in one of Australia’s worst privacy breaches used techniques to conceal their identity and location, police say. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-IN YOUR DEBT-LOWER-DEBT-COST — With interest rates rising, the cost of borrowing is going up. This is especially the case for credit cards, as they have high annual percentage rates that vary as interest rates change. There are ways you can reduce the cost of your debt while you work to pay it off. By Sara Rathner of NerdWallet. UPCOMING: 870 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

JAPAN-DIGITAL MINISTER — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests. Kono knows it will be challenging to wrest Japan out of its analog doldrums. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT : 510 words , photo.

