HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a story published August 31, 2022, about comments by a Connecticut assistant principal, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a message seeking comment was sent to his personal email. The message was sent to an email address that belongs to someone with the same name, not the principal. A message was later sent to the principal’s work email.

