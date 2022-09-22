On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Crew extinguishes fire on tanker in Gulf of Finland

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 7:38 am
< a min read
      

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish and Estonian rescue officials said Thursday that a crude oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Finland, but the crew was able to extinguish the flames.

The incident involved the 250-meter (820-foot) -long vessel Alexia, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the Finnish peninsula of Porkkala, the Helsinki Sea Rescue Command Center said.

Tago Trei, chief of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in Estonia, which was...

READ MORE

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish and Estonian rescue officials said Thursday that a crude oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Finland, but the crew was able to extinguish the flames.

The incident involved the 250-meter (820-foot) -long vessel Alexia, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the Finnish peninsula of Porkkala, the Helsinki Sea Rescue Command Center said.

Tago Trei, chief of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in Estonia, which was taking the lead in the operation, said the fire was out but officials were still checking to make sure there is no further danger.

“Fortunately, the people on board were able to put out the fire already before the arrival of assistance, preventing any harm to life and health,” Trei said, according to the Baltic News Service.

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

The website Maritime Traffic said the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker had left Russia and was en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories