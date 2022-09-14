On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 4:05 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired.

Doenges said that “the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully” and “the company is once again in private hands.”

Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

In November, Lufthansa said it had paid back all the aid and canceled funds that it hadn’t tapped. It said it drew down about 3.8 billion euros of aid in total, including the 306 million euros that covered the stake taken by the government’s economic stabilization fund.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories