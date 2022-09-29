On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 8:25 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholz said Russia’s decision to cut natural gas to Europe and the recent leaks on two pipelines showed further Russian energy supplies couldn’t be expected in the...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholz said Russia’s decision to cut natural gas to Europe and the recent leaks on two pipelines showed further Russian energy supplies couldn’t be expected in the near future.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted that the fund would not entail further regular borrowing, saying Germany is “expressly not following Great Britain’s path.”

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories