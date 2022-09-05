Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 12:07 pm
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, was unexpectedly dismissed Monday.

Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying it is a decision by his “political environment.” The decision came from the state-run National Media Council.

It’s the third time in his seven years in office that Kurski, 56, has been dismissed by...

It’s the third time in his seven years in office that Kurski, 56, has been dismissed by the same government, led by the right-wing Law and Justice party. He was rehired twice.

During his tenure, TVP championed the Catholic and family values that the government promotes, and has been accused of taking a stance against Poland’s liberal, pro-European Union opposition parties.

