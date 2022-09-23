Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers

ZEN SOO
September 23, 2022 3:57 am
< a min read
      

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years.

Incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city’s chief executive John Lee said Friday at a news conference. Instead, they will need to present a negative result...

READ MORE

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years.

Incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city’s chief executive John Lee said Friday at a news conference. Instead, they will need to present a negative result from a rapid antigen test, conducted 24 hours before their flight.

The measures will come into effect Monday.

“While we can control the trend of the epidemic, we must allow the maximum room to allow connectivity with the world, so that we can have economic momentum and to reduce inconvenience to arriving travelers,” said Lee, who also said that authorities will not roll back the measures announced Friday.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

He said that there must be a “balance between risks and economic growth.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories