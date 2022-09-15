Judge sets March 2023 trial for Baltimore’s state’s attorney

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday set a March trial date for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is charged with perjury and mortgage fraud. Media outlets report that U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, a day after postponing Mosby’s trial for a second time, ordered a March 27 trial date. The Baltimore Sun reports that the postponement came after the defense failed to disclose the details of its expert witness... READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday set a March trial date for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is charged with perjury and mortgage fraud.

Media outlets report that U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, a day after postponing Mosby’s trial for a second time, ordered a March 27 trial date.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the postponement came after the defense failed to disclose the details of its expert witness testimony by the judge’s July 1 deadline. Mosby’s defense sent its last disclosure, at Griggsby’s direction, to prosecutors late Friday night — 10 days before the trial was supposed to begin.

Prosecutor Leo Wise said Thursday that final disclosure was still insufficient, and is asking Griggsby to order the defense to fully comply with the rules of evidence.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, near Disney World and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two-term Democrat, who lost her primary bid for re-election in July, is accused of lying in 2020 to withdraw about $81,000 from her retirement savings by saying she suffered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosby’s attorneys say COVID-19 had an impact both on financial markets and Mosby’s personal travel and consulting businesses.

