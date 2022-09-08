On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Justice Sotomayor visits Bronx for bronze bust unveiling

MICHELLE L. PRICE
September 8, 2022 1:28 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor returned Thursday to the Bronx community where she grew up to see the unveiling of a bronze bust of the 68-year-old justice at a shopping center in the heart of the community.

In brief remarks after the likeness was unveiled, Sotomayor said it was “always so heartwarming” to return to the neighborhood and that she was “deeply touched” by the statue with the Bronx...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor returned Thursday to the Bronx community where she grew up to see the unveiling of a bronze bust of the 68-year-old justice at a shopping center in the heart of the community.

In brief remarks after the likeness was unveiled, Sotomayor said it was “always so heartwarming” to return to the neighborhood and that she was “deeply touched” by the statue with the Bronx Terminal Market.

Sotomayor, who became the first Hispanic justice to serve on the Supreme Court when she was sworn in in 2009, said she hoped every child who sees the bust of her at the Bronx market knows that she is a proud native.

“I love the Bronx. I love my community,” she said.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

The justice said she grew up a few miles away from the shopping center, which sits at the site of a former wholesale fruit and vegetable market that’s been a local neighborhood landmark for generations.

The bust, encased behind protective glass, has her name on its base. It is surrounded by panels that feature a short biography about the justice.

Sotomayor marveled at how much the sculpture resembled her, remarking on how curly her hair is and noting with a laugh that she seemed to be wearing similar dangly earrings Thursday as were memorialized on the statue.

“It’s quite amazing. Looks a lot like me,” she said.

“I think they may have improved on the original a little,” she joked.

After looking through the glass at the bust, Sotomayor spoke to about a dozen people gathered around and wistfully noted that her mother, Celina Báez, died last year but had she been there Thursday, “she would have been bursting with pride.”

Sotomayor posed with several local eighth-grade students who helped unveil the sculpture but did not take any questions.

The statue at the Bronx Terminal Market shopping center is near Yankee Stadium, home to the justice’s beloved baseball team.

        Read more: Government News

The bust was sculpted by artists Gillie and Marc. Sotomayor called them “two visionary artists who share a passion as I do for community service.”

“I am humbled to be a part of their vision,” she added.

The duo also created a bronze statue of the late former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which was unveiled in her native Brooklyn last year.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories