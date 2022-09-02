On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Liechtenstein shakes as lawmakers debate quake insurance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 3:39 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Two earthquakes hit Liechtenstein just as lawmakers in the tiny Alpine principality were debating the pros and cons of quake insurance.

Lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Maehr had just warned that the chances of all Liechtenstein citizens being affected by an earthquake striking the country was high when the first small temblor hit shortly before 2 p.m. (1200GMT) Thursday.

Petzold-Maehr laughed and continued until the second quake struck, visibly shaking the room.

“This is getting...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Two earthquakes hit Liechtenstein just as lawmakers in the tiny Alpine principality were debating the pros and cons of quake insurance.

Lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Maehr had just warned that the chances of all Liechtenstein citizens being affected by an earthquake striking the country was high when the first small temblor hit shortly before 2 p.m. (1200GMT) Thursday.

Petzold-Maehr laughed and continued until the second quake struck, visibly shaking the room.

“This is getting a bit much, you never know if there’ll be aftershocks,” speaker Albert Frick said, announcing a 15-minute recess.

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Records by the German Research Centre for Geosciences showed a magnitude 4 earthquake hit Liechtenstein, which is sandwiched between Switzerland and Austria, Thursday afternoon.

Liechtenstein police said no injuries or damage were reported, and gave a magnitude of 3.9 for the quake.

Liechtenstein has a population of just under 39,000 and a surface area of 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), making it slightly smaller than Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|8 DigiMarCon Europe 2022 - Digital...
9|8 Ansible Automation Red Hat Enterprise...
9|8 Empowering Families During Times of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories