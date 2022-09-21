On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man sentenced to life plus 40 years in Missouri cop’s death

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 2:25 pm
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to life plus another 40 years in prison in the 2019 shooting death of a suburban St. Louis police officer.

Bonette Meeks, 29, was convicted in June of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the killing of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Defense attorneys sought a minimum sentence of 10 years, while prosecutors asked for two life sentences plus 17 years.

Langsdorf was a 17-year law enforcement veteran and father of two teenagers.

His parents, fiancé and daughter all testified at the sentencing hearing.

A psychologist testified for the defense about how being incarcerated as a youth had affected Meeks. The five-time prior felon was incarcerated in North Carolina from the age of 16 until he was 24.

