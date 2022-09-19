Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 12:18 pm
1 min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court records do not...

READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.

According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator’s field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was “doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control,” and that he wants politicians to “feel a little bit pressured,” the Star Tribune reported.

According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories