Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 6:36 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses.

A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.

Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson praised the bravery of victims and family...

READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses.

A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.

Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson praised the bravery of victims and family members who gave impact statements in court, and told Broussard: “Your disregard for human life is terrifying,” the Star Tribune reported.

Defense attorney Aaron Morrison argued in a court filing before sentencing that a 20-year prison term would be sufficient, saying his client didn’t know he was mailing fentanyl to his victims. Prosecutors responded that Broussard kept selling fentanyl even after learning some people had become seriously ill.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
9|19 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
9|19 2022 Future Force Capabilities...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories