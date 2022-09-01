On Air: Panel Discussions
Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at high school

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 11:16 am
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief said Thursday that one person was killed and two injured in an apparent stabbing at a high school.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told reporters at a news conference that two minors were taken to the hospital with injuries and that one later died after the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. He said that the attack appeared to be a stabbing but that...

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told reporters at a news conference that two minors were taken to the hospital with injuries and that one later died after the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. He said that the attack appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. He said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed.

He said that a student suspect was arrested shortly after the attack that occurred around 7 a.m. There was no ongoing threat to the public.

He declined to release names.

The attack happened just days after the school district began class on Monday.

Top Stories