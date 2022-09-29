Trending:
Police: 2 killed, 10 injured in three-car crash in Texas

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 12:44 am
UVALDE, TEXAS (AP) — A road accident in Texas Wednesday evening killed two people and left 10 injured, police said.

Authorities in Uvalde said the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 90 near the downtown area of Uvalde, KSAT-TV reported.

Border Patrol agents reportedly saw a black truck speeding on the highway before crashing into an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The dead and injured were in the passenger truck, said police, who closed the...

Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students with an AR-15-style rifle inside a fourth grade classroom.

