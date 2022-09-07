On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Queen Elizabeth II postpones meeting of Privy Council

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 2:07 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

The council had been scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, a day after the 96-year-old monarch had a full day of activities as she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland.

Truss would have taken...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

The council had been scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, a day after the 96-year-old monarch had a full day of activities as she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland.

Truss would have taken the oath as First Lord of the Treasury, one of her other titles, and new Cabinet ministers would have been sworn in during the session. The meeting will be rescheduled.

The decision is likely to spark renewed concern about the health of Elizabeth, who marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

The latest issue won’t require a hospital stay, and the queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|14 Offutt AFB Technology Showcase
9|14 Oracle ATO Acceleration
9|14 Modernizing Digital Document Workflows:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories