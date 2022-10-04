AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at . ————————— ————————— Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has... READ MORE

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. By Hyung-Jin Kim, Kim Tong-Hyung and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 990 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-NUCLEAR RISKS — Trying to get inside the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin is a tough nut to crack for Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether his nuclear threats are bluff. For now, they cautiously suggest that the risk of Putin using his nuclear arsenal still seems low. And the CIA says it’s not seeing signs that a Russian nuclear detonation may be imminent. Still, increasingly nervous analysts acknowledge that they can’t be sure if Putin is rational and well-informed. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead from the storm: 71 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing in Florida, where more than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, videos. Also see TROPICAL WEATHER-CHURCHES below.

INDONESIA-SOCCER DEATHS — An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said. By Agoes Basoeki and Edna Tarigan. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

SUPREME COURT-REDISTRICTING-ALABAMA — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power. The justices are hearing arguments in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 370 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

ELECTION-2022-GEORGIA-WALKER — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 620 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-PROPAGANDA — Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city elicits an outcry from an unlikely crowd — state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. SENT: 790 words, photo.

SUPREME COURT-THE ONION — The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TRUMP-CNN LAWSUIT — Donald Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN. SENT: 290 words, photos.

KARDASHIAN-CRYPTO — Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion. SENT: 560 words, photo.

RAMS-49ERS-FAN ON FIELD — Rams linebacker Wagner flattens protester who gets on field. SENT: 200 words, photos.

RAMS-49ERS — 49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FILM-EMANCIPATION-WILL SMITH — Will Smith’s “Emancipation” gets release date, post-slap. SENT: 400 words, photos.

MUSIC-RINGO-STARR — Ringo Starr tour on hold as he recovers from COVID-19, SENT: 140 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA — Fortunes appear to have flipped for two Arizona Democrats — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA-SENATE — Republican Adam Laxalt is trying to capitalize on his military experience and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s lack of it as he tries to turn a red seat blue in the swing state of Nevada. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT-WELLS RUN DRY — As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water as heavy pumping depletes groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video. With CALIFORNIA DROUGHT — California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on.

TROPICAL WEATHER-CHURCHES — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-SERIAL KILLINGS — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. SENT: 530 words, photos, video.

ECUADOR-PRISON RIOT — A clash between inmates armed with guns and knives inside the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador left at least 15 people dead and 20 injured, authorities said. SENT: 180 words. UPCOMING: photos.

NOBEL PRIZE-PHYSICS — The winner of the Nobel Prize in physics will be announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. SENT: 210 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 5:45 a.m. announcement.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares rose, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 790 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australian central bank lifts cash rate to nine-year high 2.6%.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for August. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after 10 a.m. release, then expanded.

BEHIND THE CALL — First Tua Tagovailoa. Then Cameron Brate. The NFL isn’t passing the eye test on head injuries. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 850 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-KYRGIOS-LEGAL-CASE — Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds. SENT: 460 words, photo.

