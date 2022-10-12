AP News Digest 3:10 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at . Adds OBIT-ANGELA-LANSBURY ————————— Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar,... READ MORE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as “particularly shocking” and amounting to potential war crimes. The strikes have knocked out power across the country and pierced the relative calm that had returned to Kyiv and many other cities far from the war’s front lines. By Adam Schreck. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-SAUDI ARABIA — President Joe Biden said there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the administration is reevaluating its relationship with the kingdom in light of the oil production cut that White House officials say will help another OPEC+ member, Russia, pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month war in Ukraine. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 920 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-VENEZUELA MIGRATION — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-DEMOCRATS — There are 14 congressional districts that are Republican-held but that Joe Biden would have won in 2020 under new maps. As Democrats brace for midterm losses that could cost them control of the House, they hope flipping Republican-held districts can make up ground lost elsewhere. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

MYANMAR SUU KYI — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said. By Grant Peck. SENT: 930 words, photos.

IRAN-PROTESTS-THE DIASPORA — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-NEW YORK-GUNS — After two mass shootings, including one close to his suburban Buffalo home, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs did the unthinkable in today’s Republican Party: He backed a ban on assault rifles. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

ATLANTA AIRPORT SEARCHES-LAWSUIT — Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport. SENT: 830 words, photos.

YANKEES-DONALDSON’S BLUNDER — Yankees’ Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near homer. SENT: 630 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-STRANDED WHALES — Some 477 whales die in “heartbreaking” New Zealand strandings. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TEEN SHOT-OFFICER FIRED-TEXAS — Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger. SENT: 430 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-META-VR — Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell? SENT: 290 words, photo.

MARYLAND KILLING-SERIAL PODCAST — Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in “Serial” case. SENT: 940 words, photos, video.

TRUMP-FBI — The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. SENT: 530 words, photos, video.

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL-RACISM — The leaked recording of racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the fight to gain and hold political power in a changing city. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-EXPLAINER — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole are expected to begin their deliberations, concluding a three-month trial. Here is a look at the case. SENT: 840 words, photos.

GEORGIA SHERIFF-INDICTED — An Atlanta-area sheriff who’s a magnet for controversy stands accused of having detainees strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat to anyone and followed orders from deputies. SENT: 900 words, photos.

AFRICA-NATURAL GAS-EUROPE — Europe is signing a growing number of deals with African countries for natural gas supplies as Russia cuts back flows, but while Africa’s natural gas reserves are vast, the continent’s producers have long been stymied by a lack of infrastructure and security challenges. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-SECRECY — For decades, journalist Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up. But days before the opening of the 20th Party Congress, he says there’s little point, given the power amassed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BALI-BOMBING — Hundreds gathered on the Indonesian resort island of Bali to commemorate 20 years since twin bombings killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

ASTEROID STRIKE — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said in announcing the results of its save-the-world test. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 660 words, photos, video.

JAPAN-ROCKET-FAILED — Japan’s space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. SENT: 360 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 680 words, photos.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for September. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

OBIT-ANGELA-LANSBURY — Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 1,760 words, photos.

