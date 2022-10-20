AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————- ONLY ON AP ———————- Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know... READ MORE



ONLY ON AP

AFGHAN BABY — A war orphan is claimed by two families: her Afghan relatives and a U.S. Marine who adopted her from 7,000 miles away. An Associated Press investigation pieces together the story of the child, as a judge in a tiny Virginia town decides who gets to keep her. By Juliet Linderman, Claire Galofaro and Martha Mendoza. SENT: 4,420 words, photos. An abridged version of 910 words has also been sent.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — With a barrage of attacks on Ukraine’s power, water and other infrastructure, Russia has opened a new phase of its war on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials are quickly repairing damage and ordinary citizens are making plans to get by. By Sabra Ayres. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA ELECTION DENIERS — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They’ve also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state’s elections. By Jonathan J. Cooper and Bob Christie. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

WHO’S SYRIA PROBE — Staffers at the World Health Organization’s Syrian office have alleged that their boss mismanaged millions of dollars, plied government officials with gifts — including computers, gold coins and cars — and acted frivolously as COVID-19 swept the country. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 2,210 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words has also been sent.

RESILIENCE STORIES-GRIEF FARM — The world turns away from stories of traumatic grief. It’s too hard to imagine something like burying a child. So mourning people from around the globe journey to a patch of farmland in Arizona that has become a capital of grief. Here, surrounded by animals and nature and others who have experienced the worst of human suffering, the names of the dead can be spoken and the pain of loss can be shown. No one turns away. By National Writer Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,720 words, photos. An abridged version of 800 words has also been sent.

BRITAIN-POLITICS — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was hanging on to power by a thread, after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 680 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — President Joe Biden returns to Pennsylvania for the 14th time since taking office, speaking about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and holding a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. By Chris Megerian. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 a.m.; Pittsburgh event at 2:15 p.m.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

PHILIPPINES-RUSSIA HELICOPTER DEAL — Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. SENT: 700 words, photo.

TRENDING

CARDI B-TATTOO TRIAL — Cardi B battles with lawyer in racy mixtape artwork case. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CHINA-PANDAS — Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup. SENT: 300 words, photos.

DRUGS-CANDY — Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at L.A. airport. SENT: 160 words, photos.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-CAPITOL — Georgia man arrested for gun possession on Capitol grounds. SENT: 190 words, photos.

NATIONAL

LOS ANGELES-CITY COUNCIL-RACISM — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon said he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 790 words, photos.

OKLAHOMA EXECUTION-COLE — An Oklahoma man sentenced to die for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester despite claims from his lawyers that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed. SENT: 510 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

NIGERIA-GAS SUPPLIES — A major Nigerian energy company says it can’t deliver natural gas as promised in its contracts after deadly flooding hindered its operations. UPCOMING: 460 words, photos by 4 a.m.

CHINA-PARTY CONGRESS-JOURNALIST — Chinese investigative journalist Wang Zhi’an once exposed corruption, land seizures, and medical malpractice for state broadcaster CCTV. Today, he’s in exile in Japan, and starting again as an independent journalist on YouTube. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-FARM PROTESTS — Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MALAYSIA ELECTIONS — Malaysia’s national elections have been set for Nov. 19 amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters. SENT: 380 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

AQUARIUM FISH-CAPTIVE BREEDING — Experts around the world are poring over tanks as they tinker with lights, mix microscopic food particles and more to push the boundaries of captive bred ornamental fish science. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

JAPAN-TRADE — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 14th month in a row, government data showed, with exports and imports ballooning to record highs, as the declining value of the yen added to the soaring costs of imported energy, food and other goods. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 370 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower after Wall Street benchmarks fell and Japan reported a 14th straight month of monthly trade deficits due to high prices for oil and other commodities and a weakening yen. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photos.

