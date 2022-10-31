AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor’s race

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

Abortion access could hinge...

READ MORE