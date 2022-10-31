Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 12:12 am
< a min read
      

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor’s race
Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
Abortion access could hinge...

READ MORE

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor’s race

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

Biden faces ‘unpredictable’ era with China’s empowered Xi

Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|6 Cyversity 2022 Annual Conference: Power...
11|6 Government IT Congress West
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories