AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
Fetterman’s rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
Supreme Court justices spar over court legitimacy comments
Israel’s Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran ‘challenge’
Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe
Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away
With...
READ MORE
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
Fetterman’s rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
Supreme Court justices spar over court legitimacy comments
Israel’s Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran ‘challenge’
Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe
Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.