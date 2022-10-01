On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 12:11 am
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts
Justice Jackson says she has ‘a seat at the table’
